Drinks
Milwaukee Thirsty Passport to Host Launch Party
Milwaukee Thirsty Passport,a bar and restaurant drink special curator, will host a launch party withDock18, Twisted Path Distillery and Bittercube on Thursday, June 23. Anyonewith a passport will receive free entry to the party and a cer.. more
Jun 16, 2016 4:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bar Spotlight: Goodkind
I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more
Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Summer Festival Guide 2015
Festivals around Milwaukee, WI. more
May 21, 2015 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Summer Guide 2 Comments
Robert DuBac's MALE INTELLECT on Display This Month
The differences between men and women are funny. I know this. Although, after a class in the psychology of men and women in the mid 1990s, I also know that the only real difference is physical and biological. Everything else is a product of social.. more
Jan 15, 2015 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Luis Bunuel Jazz
Film has been a primary influence on guitaristKalle Kalima—at least as a composer if not as a musician. Recent albums by theFinnish-born Berlin resident have been dedicated to Stanley Kubrick and DavidLynch. On his latest,.. more
Sep 3, 2014 2:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald Will Teach Comedy Writing at ComedySportz
The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a .. more
Sep 27, 2013 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Rock The Green Receives Grant, Reaches Out to Out-of-Towners
Milwaukee\'s near-zero-waste music festival Rock the Green will accept a $25,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Thursday morning in Veterans Park, the site of the festival. The grant will be used to advert.. more
Aug 28, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Game 6 time subject to change
Just in case you haven't heard it elsewhere, Sunday's game time is subject to change, based on the outcome of Saturday's ALCS game. As it stands, ALCS Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night, meaning the Brewers are currently scheduled to play at 3.. more
Oct 15, 2011 2:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bob Dylan
The revolution has begun again in earnest. Going back even before the first Dylan album to recordings that are as noticeable for their profound invisibility as The Basement Tapes, we find hidden authenticity that defies all of the easily fo... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Smoking Popes @ Turner Hall Ballroom
A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Pabst Calls It a Comeback
From 1978 to 2001, Pabst Blue Ribbon was a brand in decline. It wasn’t hip, it hadn’t yet developed that retro cachet we all know it to possess today, and it certainly wasn’t selling. That all changed when Pabst Brewing Co. launched a wo more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview 2 Comments
The Kennedy Assassination
The assassination of John F. Kennedy caused a rupture in the psyche of many Americans. The History Channel documentary “JFK: 3 Shots That Changed America” (out on DVD) allows pictures from the event to speak for themselves with the aid of editori.. more
Mar 1, 2010 7:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Von Trier: Continuing an East Side Tradition
The southwest corner ofFarwell and North has been home to bars for nearly a century. Duri www.vontriers.com / 2235 N. FarwellAve., Milwaukee, 414-272-1775 / Open daily from ,Eat/Drink more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Torron-tial Downpour
As a true wine-making varietal, Torrontés is grown almostexclusively in Argentina. pisco, ,The Naked Vine more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Mailbag
I've had a chance to dig into the mailbag and give some well-deserved recognition to some Our favorite cheapies this year have been two Rhone reds: Abel Clement Cotes du Rhone and ,The Naked Vine more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Salad Days
I know that I focus a lot on what to eat with grilled food during seasons like this, but I'm just as likely to want something light when it's blazing hot. I'm perfectly happy with a big ol' dinner salad most nights, but that doesn't chang... more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Shall I unscrew it for you?
"Chateau Libido isn't one of our usual selections. Shall I unscrew it for you?" Screwcaps and cheap wine have a long association. For years, only wines of last resort had screwtops instead of corks. These wines ge,The Naked Vine more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
The Origins of Eggnog
Some holiday customs are so old and established that, as a culture, we've lost sight of th New-Jersey Journal ,Eat/Drink more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview