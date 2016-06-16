RSS

Drinks

thirstypassports.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Thirsty Passport,a bar and restaurant drink special curator, will host a launch party withDock18, Twisted Path Distillery and Bittercube on Thursday, June 23. Anyonewith a passport will receive free entry to the party and a cer.. more

Jun 16, 2016 4:52 PM Around MKE

goodkind.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski

I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more

Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Brew City Booze

summerguide_irishfest.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Maggie Vaughn

Festivals around Milwaukee, WI. more

May 21, 2015 6:00 PM Summer Guide 2 Comments

curtains_robertdubac.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Robert Dubac

The differences between men and women are funny. I know this. Although, after a class in the psychology of men and women in the mid 1990s, I also know that the only real difference is physical and biological. Everything else is a product of social.. more

Jan 15, 2015 3:10 PM Theater

milwaukee_fall.jpg.jpe

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Film has been a primary influence on guitaristKalle Kalima—at least as a composer if not as a musician. Recent albums by theFinnish-born Berlin resident have been dedicated to Stanley Kubrick and DavidLynch. On his latest,.. more

Sep 3, 2014 2:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

kevin mcdonald kids in the hall.jpg.jpe

The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a .. more

Sep 27, 2013 2:30 PM Around MKE

blogimage8576.jpe

Milwaukee\'s near-zero-waste music festival Rock the Green will accept a $25,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Thursday morning in Veterans Park, the site of the festival. The grant will be used to advert.. more

Aug 28, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

Just in case you haven't heard it elsewhere, Sunday's game time is subject to change, based on the outcome of Saturday's ALCS game. As it stands, ALCS Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night, meaning the Brewers are currently scheduled to play at 3.. more

Oct 15, 2011 2:18 AM More Sports

blogimage12873.jpe

The revolution has begun again in earnest. Going back even before the first Dylan album to recordings that are as noticeable for their profound invisibility as The Basement Tapes, we find hidden authenticity that defies all of the easily fo... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11910.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10855.jpe

A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage10625.jpe

From 1978 to 2001, Pabst Blue Ribbon was a brand in decline. It wasn’t hip, it hadn’t yet developed that retro cachet we all know it to possess today, and it certainly wasn’t selling. That all changed when Pabst Brewing Co. launched a wo more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

The assassination of John F. Kennedy caused a rupture in the psyche of many Americans. The History Channel documentary “JFK: 3 Shots That Changed America” (out on DVD) allows pictures from the event to speak for themselves with the aid of editori.. more

Mar 1, 2010 7:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9577.jpe

The southwest corner ofFarwell and North has been home to bars for nearly a century. Duri www.vontriers.com  / 2235 N. FarwellAve., Milwaukee, 414-272-1775 / Open daily from ,Eat/Drink more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

As a true wine-making varietal, Torrontés is grown almostexclusively in Argentina. pisco, ,The Naked Vine more

Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

I've had a chance to dig into the mailbag and give some well-deserved recognition to some Our favorite cheapies this year have been two Rhone reds: Abel Clement Cotes du Rhone and ,The Naked Vine more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

I know that I focus a lot on what to eat with grilled food during seasons like this, but I'm just as likely to want something light when it's blazing hot. I'm perfectly happy with a big ol' dinner salad most nights, but that doesn't chang... more

Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

"Chateau Libido isn't one of our usual selections. Shall I unscrew it for you?" Screwcaps and cheap wine have a long association. For years, only wines of last resort had screwtops instead of corks. These wines ge,The Naked Vine more

Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage4978.jpe

Some holiday customs are so old and established that, as a culture, we've lost sight of th New-Jersey Journal ,Eat/Drink more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

