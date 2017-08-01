Dropkick Murphys
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more
Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues,... more
Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
The Dropkick Murphys had already carved out a well-earned niche as one of the best of the Celtic punk bands when their roaring 2005 “I'm Shipping Up to Boston” took on a life of its own. Prominent placement in the Martin Scorsese hit... more
Jul 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
QB Wilson coming to Wisconsin
Though he scheduled a press conference for this afternoon on ESPN to announce his decision, word has leaked that former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson will be coming in to Madison and will compete for the starting quarterback job at Wisconsin.. more
Jun 27, 2011 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Remembering Glenn Ford
With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Release Wrap-Up: Arcade Fire, The Black Crowes
On Arcade Fire’s third album, The Suburbs, singer Win Butler laments of growing older. The kids don’t dress the way they used to, he has trouble identifying his childhood home and his estranged friends no longer recognize him. On another album, su.. more
Aug 2, 2010 4:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
From their early days of practicing in barbershop basements to sharing the stage with Aerosmith for a cover of “Dirty Water” at the Comcast Center last week, Dropkick Murphys have been able to reach out to a mainstream audience without alie... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 25 - July 1
KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ancestral lineage aside, everybody loves a little Irish punk party rock around March. That’s been part of the Dropkick Murphys’ appeal since their inception in 1996, but this seven-piece band has found considerably broader success than the ... more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments