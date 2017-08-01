RSS

Dropkick Murphys

Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues,... more

Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

The Dropkick Murphys had already carved out a well-earned niche as one of the best of the Celtic punk bands when their roaring 2005 “I'm Shipping Up to Boston” took on a life of its own. Prominent placement in the Martin Scorsese hit... more

Jul 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though he scheduled a press conference for this afternoon on ESPN to announce his decision, word has leaked that former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson will be coming in to Madison and will compete for the starting quarterback job at Wisconsin.. more

Jun 27, 2011 5:14 PM More Sports

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

On Arcade Fire’s third album, The Suburbs, singer Win Butler laments of growing older. The kids don’t dress the way they used to, he has trouble identifying his childhood home and his estranged friends no longer recognize him. On another album, su.. more

Aug 2, 2010 4:51 PM On Music

From their early days of practicing in barbershop basements to sharing the stage with Aerosmith for a cover of “Dirty Water” at the Comcast Center last week, Dropkick Murphys have been able to reach out to a mainstream audience without alie... more

Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Ancestral lineage aside, everybody loves a little Irish punk party rock around March. That’s been part of the Dropkick Murphys’ appeal since their inception in 1996, but this seven-piece band has found considerably broader success than the ... more

Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

