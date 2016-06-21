Drug Testing
Drug Testing the 1%
We agree with Congresswoman Gwen Moore that if we're going to require impoverished Wisconsinites to submit to drug tests, then we should require the 1% to take the same drug tests if they want their tax breaks.
Jun 21, 2016 Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state's clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:...
Nov 11, 2015 Lisa Kaiser News Features
Pressurecast Eighty-Eight: Drug Testing Comes To Pro Gaming
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com.
Jul 27, 2015 Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Scott Walker, Uncompassionate Conservative, Kicks People While They’re Down
Presidential wannabe Scott Walker vetoed 104 items of the Republican-backed state budget over the weekend, including making a tweak to his controversial proposal to drug test some individuals before they're able to receive food assistance.
Jul 14, 2015 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Scott Walker’s Drug-Testing Publicity Stunt
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to drug test recipients of Medicaid, food stamps and unemployment insurance isn't legal and is a cruel publicity stunt to attract conservative voters in the Republican primary for president.
Jan 27, 2015 Joel McNally Expresso
Walker Drug-Testing Proposal Relies on Racist Stereotypes
For progressives in Wisconsin, the saddest finding in the latest Marquette University pre-election poll wasn't that Republican Gov. Scott Walker had a very slight lead in what is still a toss-up race
Oct 8, 2014 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Braun’s No Monster
Ryan Braun is not a monster—neither the sort who lurches across the blood-splashed screens of slasher flicks nor some grotesquely pumped-up Incredible Hulk launching
Jul 31, 2013 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Mad-Dog Sports Fans
No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team's problems, but he's already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent
Jun 11, 2013 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Bad Pharma: How Drug Companies Mislead Doctors and Harm Patients (Faber and Faber), by Ben Goldacre
The pharmaceutical industry has been criticized for its profit-powered price structure, a budget buster for people and governments alike. But British physician-activist Ben Goldacre attacks the industry for something even more
Jun 10, 2013 David Luhrssen Books
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its
Aug 16, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee