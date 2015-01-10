Drugs And The American Way
Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Gifts to the Community
When an organization turns 100, a much deserved celebratory eventis usually on the horizon. The Greater MilwaukeeFoundation is going above and beyond a one-time party, however, andthanking the community for its support in a more expansive way: .. more
Jan 10, 2015 12:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee
Jan 8, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Why Did Wisconsin Club for Growth Send $750K to a Dark-Money Group in Missouri Last Year?
The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 6 Comments
Kacey Musgraves Will Return to Milwaukee in February
Kacey Musgraves didn’t make much of a splash when she competed on the 2007 “American Idol” knockoff “Nashville Star,” where she finished seventh, but after three commercially ignored independent albums, this year she finally released her bre.. more
Dec 15, 2014 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Artists in Residence at the Cedarburg Cultural Center
The CedarburgCultural Center is hosting three local artists throughout December and invitesthe public to come mingle (free of charge) with these talented people to learnabout their unique trades.WestBend floral designer, artist, pastor and r.. more
Dec 12, 2014 3:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Playwriting Workshop with Rob Novak
This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.A quick search of the internet .. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shepherd Express Cyber Monday Deals
The Shepherd Express is offering great CyberMonday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Radio Milwaukee Reveals its 2014 "Best of Milwaukee Music" Nominees
Nov 25, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 4 Comments
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which ends more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
