Dryhootch
Milwaukee Community Acupuncture Partners with Dryhootch
Off the Cuff interviews acupuncturist Susan Johnston who has spearheaded a partnership between her clinic, Milwaukee Community Acupuncture, and the veterans support organization, Dryhootch, to offer free acupuncture to vets on the first Tue... more
Mar 28, 2017 1:58 PM Joe Micholic Off the Cuff
2015 Fall Video Game Preview!
The beginning of a new school year. Presidential and local elections. The end of daylight saving. None of these fall events are more important than video games. Each autumn, the video game industry lets loose a devastating chain of high profile re.. more
Aug 25, 2015 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
This Week in Milwaukee: May 21-27
Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more
May 19, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Next Act’s ‘Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter’
Longtime Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident company member Deborah Staples makes her directorial debut at Next Act Theatre, bringing to the stage Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter by Julie Marie Myatt. “This play took me over. I wanted to tell t... more
Sep 14, 2014 10:23 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Letters Home at Marcus Center
Theexperience of Vietnam has been explored quite a bit in books and movies andthe like. The experiences of those to serve in the military more recently areexplored in Letters Home, a touring show that is coming to theMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Veterans Are Collateral Damage In Walker’s War on Medicaid
An estimated 1,200 low-income and uninsured military veterans won’t be eligible for BadgerCare coverage, thanks to Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). more
Apr 11, 2013 5:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bob Curry, Founder of Dryhootch
Vietnam combat veteran Bob Curry founded Dryhootch of America in 2008 as an accessible, collaborative network of people and nonprofit organizations to provide support and services for veterans and their families... more
Jul 9, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: The Right to Recall Officials Is Yours
In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Blowtorch by Himself
Spend enough time on the streets of Milwaukee's East Side and you'll surely encounter Eric Blowtorch... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Issue of the Week: Women’s Reproductive Freedoms Threatened
Here’s the good news for supporters of reproductive rights: Last week, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, Nancy Keenan, visited Milwaukee to honor the dedicated staff of Affiliated Medical Services with its new Dr. Tiller award, giv... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Five for Fighting
There’s a great book to be written about how Sept. 11 changed American culture. The trauma had a particularly profound, albeit short-lived, effect on the pop charts, as the country briefly embraced feel-good singles as they tried to more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MPS Takeover Lobbyist Katy Venskus Charged with Felony Theft and Identity Theft
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Katy Venskus, lobbyist/state director for the MPS takeover groups Education Reform Now (ERN) and Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), as well as a lobbyist for AT&T, has been charged with felony theft and.. more
Feb 9, 2010 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Everyday Heroes
“Everydayheroes” surround us, individuals who donate their time, talent,experience and hard work to benefit those who aren’t so fortunate. Onething they all have in common is the a,Cover Story more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 2 Comments
Nov. 13 - Nov. 19
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Veterans' Artwork at the Milwaukee Art Museum
The Wisconsin Warrior Summit launched today, but also “Art, War and the Veteran,” artwork by veterans about their experiences during wartime. It runs through Nov. 12, so check it out. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose