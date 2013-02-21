RSS

Dust

Comedy Contrasts: Theatre Gigante opened its 25th season with a darkly funny Hungarian play, Dust, by György Spiró, at the Kenilworth Studio 508. By contrast, Carte Blanche Studios presented a giggler/slapstickish recreation more

Feb 21, 2013 12:37 AM Around MKE

theater.jpg.jpe

The fantasy of winning the lottery is so universal that it's easy to overlook as a subject for serious drama. Any attempt at exploring sudden, catastrophic wealth runs the risk of cliché. Hungarian playwright György Spiró more

Feb 13, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

Dreaming about something and living it are two completely different things. The fact that this premise has become a cliché is very telling about contemporary culture. Perfection is a moving target and we never seem satisfied. It's a deep-ro... more

Feb 6, 2013 12:02 AM Theater

blogimage15058.jpe

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) presents an integrated program focusing on the gift of human memory. The new initiative includes more than 50 artists participating in coordinating exhibitions that will open on June 26 under the ... more

Jun 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5410.jpe

Jun 2, 2010 8:39 PM Daily Dose

I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem li.. more

Jun 2, 2010 12:14 PM Theater

blogimage5410.jpe

The best documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that German documentarian Dust ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage5407.jpe

Dust @ UWM Union Theatre, 7 p.m. Thebest documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that Germandocumentarian Hartmut Bitomsky boldly tests with his new film, Dust,about ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES