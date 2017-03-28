RSS

Dusty Medical

platinumboysbymelissaleejohsnon2.jpg.jpe

The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Music Feature

midnight reruns.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more

Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM On Music

space_raft.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/space-raft

April is shaping up to be a big month for Milwaukee power-pop true believers Space Raft. The group is just a week away from releasing its delirious sophomore album Rubicon (due April 15 on Dusty Medical), a record that should go a long way toward .. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:30 PM On Music

Milwaukee power-pop enthusiasts Space Raft have a new album coming out in April, Rubicon , and it's even warmer, woozier and hookier than their wonderful debut. Ahead of that release, Spin premiered a new song from the record, "Mountain," which pi.. more

Feb 18, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_platinumboys.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Milwaukee’s Platinum Boys celebrate drugs, sex and debauchery on their debut album Future Hits. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:54 PM Music Feature 10 Comments

aroundmke_racineartscouncil.jpg.jpe

The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more

Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Around MKE

head-on-electric.jpg.jpe

It's been nearly three years since Milwaukee's Head On Electric released their last record, Sleep Slaughter Sheep , a fitfully scorching album of grunge-kicked garage-punk, and there's still no target date for a formal follow-up. Last month the ba.. more

Oct 15, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

midwest.jpg.jpe

The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more

Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Music Feature

space raft.jpg.jpe

It's really rather impressive how swiftly Milwaukee act Space Raft has taken off, going from playing their first gigs around town to being easily one of the city’s most talked about bands in the spa,Album Reviews more

May 6, 2014 10:12 AM Album Reviews

sugar-stems-pic.jpg.jpe

Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more

Dec 30, 2013 1:06 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage17767.jpe

As a music fan in Milwaukee, you've got to be thankful for establishments like the Pabst Foundation venues, massive historic spaces with the clout to bring big names to the area. Just as important to the city's musical life, though, are the... more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage17278.jpe

It has become something of a given that the Internet age has been less than kind to record labels... more

Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was over by my buddy Little Jimmy Iodine’s the other day while members of our House of Reprehensitives were reading a version of the U.S. Constitution on C-SPAN. more

Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

blogimage12654.jpe

This weekend’s Girls to the Front Festival plans on “kicking the gender binary in its sexist ass with music, activism, workshops, discussions, films, readings, poetry, community, awesomeness and love,” according to the event’s orga more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

With a tight economy, it’s no surprise that one of the biggest issues in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial campaign is taxes. Voters don’t like tax increases (although they appreciate publicly funded programs like BadgerCare), so the candidates more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage11334.jpe

As the founder of Milwaukee’s Dusty Medical Records, Kevin Meyer has some advice for anybody thinking about starting their own label: Go for it, just don’t expect to make much money.“It’s pretty easy to do,” he says. &ldquo more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Anybody can help those in need. The Florida Legislature, under the guise that business is faltering in the yacht industry, decided to cap the sales tax on purchases of yachts. Rather than tax the entire selling price, the sales tax would be... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3695.jpe

  Though he cautions that two of his band mates who once lived there might disagree w Crooked Lake ,Music Feature more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES