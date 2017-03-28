Dusty Medical
Platinum Boys Keep it Real
The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Midnight Reruns Let the Bad Times Roll on "Spectator Sports"
Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more
Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Space Raft Play For Bernie Sanders
April is shaping up to be a big month for Milwaukee power-pop true believers Space Raft. The group is just a week away from releasing its delirious sophomore album Rubicon (due April 15 on Dusty Medical), a record that should go a long way toward .. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Space Raft Gaze Upon the "Mountain" on Their Glimmering New Track
Milwaukee power-pop enthusiasts Space Raft have a new album coming out in April, Rubicon , and it's even warmer, woozier and hookier than their wonderful debut. Ahead of that release, Spin premiered a new song from the record, "Mountain," which pi.. more
Feb 18, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Platinum Boys’ Endearing Sleaze
Milwaukee’s Platinum Boys celebrate drugs, sex and debauchery on their debut album Future Hits. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 10 Comments
An Interactive Story Exhibition at ArtSpace Gallery
The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more
Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Stream Head On Electric's Woodsy Abandoned Album, "Daddy's Home"
It's been nearly three years since Milwaukee's Head On Electric released their last record, Sleep Slaughter Sheep , a fitfully scorching album of grunge-kicked garage-punk, and there's still no target date for a formal follow-up. Last month the ba.. more
Oct 15, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Midwest Beat Keep it Casual
The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more
Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Album Review: Space Raft - "Space Raft"
It's really rather impressive how swiftly Milwaukee act Space Raft has taken off, going from playing their first gigs around town to being easily one of the city’s most talked about bands in the spa,Album Reviews more
May 6, 2014 10:12 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
Sugar Stems w/ Johnny Ill Band, The Midwest Beat and Head on Electric @ Bremen Café
Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more
Dec 30, 2013 1:06 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Pharmacy, The Midwest Beat and Bobby Hussy @ Circle-A Café
As a music fan in Milwaukee, you've got to be thankful for establishments like the Pabst Foundation venues, massive historic spaces with the clout to bring big names to the area. Just as important to the city's musical life, though, are the... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Record Labels On the Rise in 2012
It has become something of a given that the Internet age has been less than kind to record labels... more
Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Focked and Loaded
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was over by my buddy Little Jimmy Iodine’s the other day while members of our House of Reprehensitives were reading a version of the U.S. Constitution on C-SPAN. more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Girls to the Front Fest Celebrates Riot Grrrl Music
This weekend’s Girls to the Front Festival plans on “kicking the gender binary in its sexist ass with music, activism, workshops, discussions, films, readings, poetry, community, awesomeness and love,” according to the event’s orga more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Elections Have Consequences: Holding Down Taxes
With a tight economy, it’s no surprise that one of the biggest issues in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial campaign is taxes. Voters don’t like tax increases (although they appreciate publicly funded programs like BadgerCare), so the candidates more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Dusty Medical and The Get Drunk Celebrate Five Years
As the founder of Milwaukee’s Dusty Medical Records, Kevin Meyer has some advice for anybody thinking about starting their own label: Go for it, just don’t expect to make much money.“It’s pretty easy to do,” he says. &ldquo more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
News of the Weird
Anybody can help those in need. The Florida Legislature, under the guise that business is faltering in the yacht industry, decided to cap the sales tax on purchases of yachts. Rather than tax the entire selling price, the sales tax would be... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Goodnight Loving
Though he cautions that two of his band mates who once lived there might disagree w Crooked Lake ,Music Feature more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature