Dweezil Zappa
Zappa Plays Zappa @ The Pabst Theater
“Thanks, I’m just a few years older than this album,” Dweezil Zappa replied onstage when a fan wished him a belated happy birthday Sunday night. His group, Zappa Plays Zappa, then played his f,Concert Reviews more
Sep 9, 2013 2:15 PM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Like Father, Like Son: Zappa Plays ‘Roxy & Elsewhere’
Dweezil Zappa and his siblings Moon, Ahmet and Diva grew up under the roof of their father, the famous, eccentric and genius musician Frank Zappa. Along with their mother Gail, the Zappa clan was sometimes more
Sep 4, 2013 12:44 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature
Dweezil Zappa has been playing guitar for much of his life, but of his many, scattered musical projects, he’s found the most success with Zappa Plays Zappa, a rotating tribute band he fronts paying homage to his legendary father, Frank Zappa. The... more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee