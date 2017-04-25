RSS

Dylan Bolin

unspecified.jpg.jpe

Jason Fassl

Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Theater

unspecified.jpg.jpe

Jason Fassl

It’s an impressive beer selection for the end of the world. Actually it’s just the end of Riverwest. (It only FEELS like the end of the world.) It’s the north edge: there are warehouses and factories and things up there. Cross over the river and y.. more

Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

inreview_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Theater

We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more

Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_godsofkaraoke.jpg.jpe

This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more

May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_soulstice_byamandaschlicher.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Amanda Schlicher

Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Martin McDonagh’s dark interrogation drama The Pillowman. more

Apr 20, 2015 12:15 PM Theater

curtains_thepillowman.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman is a strikingly vivid interrogation drama that has been staged with great success in the recent past. Next week audiences get another chance to glance into the mind of a man being questioned by authorities as the dr.. more

Apr 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bol... more

Mar 14, 2014 5:00 AM Theater

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. more

Mar 12, 2014 9:50 AM A&E

Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more

Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more

Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Theater

Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick’'s stage comedy Murder at the Howard Johnson'’s is kind of a weird late-1970'’s anomaly. Written by a pair of writers who started-out in television, the script has the feel of a late ‘'70’s-style sitcom. It's about three.. more

Mar 1, 2011 3:46 PM Theater

blogimage13596.jpe

Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-’80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and though that band has slowed down considerably over the last decade as Kinney focused on sid more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Somewhere between fun, superficial comedy and somewhat deeper comic theatre, Dylan Bolin has evidently found an appreciative local audience. Judging from recent stage appearances and his regular guest spot on WKLH’s Dave and Carole Morning Show,.. more

Dec 28, 2010 11:08 PM Theater

blogimage11690.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11660.jpe

After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Milwaukee native Nicholas Cialdini studied philosophy at Marquette. Now he’s writing comedy. Last night at the Alchemist Theatre, he opened production of Boomtown--a one-hour sketch comedy show. The single hour with no intermission passes quick.. more

Jul 16, 2010 12:37 PM Theater

blogimage11478.jpe

The War Lovers (Little, Brown), Evan Thomas’ provocatively titled, satirical look at three colorful individuals who became prime movers in the birth of American imperialism, is a page-turning biographical account of human folly at its most ... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6529.jpe

In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a program of romantic comedy shorts by Rich Orloff. Theatergoers may remember Orloff's work from Ha!, a program that opened In Tandem's '07-'08 season, but whereas that play was a series of unrelated... more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6210.jpe

Part of the ’70s rock revival movement that’s birthed bands like Wolfmother and Kings of Leon, New Jersey’s Parlor Mob kicks out loud hard-rock with traces of Led Zeppelin and the MC5. On their 2008 debut, And You Were a Crow, sin,Today more

Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES