Earned Income Tax Credit
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Dec 20, 2013 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Walker’s Budget Weakens Programs for the Poor
One of the main features of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget is a $343 million income tax cut that will primarily go to the wealthiest Wisconsinites. more
May 7, 2013 9:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Ryan's Blurred Vision: What the 'New' Republican Budget Reveals (and Conceals)
Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more
Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Tax Cut Politics
Polls, the ones Americans entered to vote in November and the public opinion surveys they’ve answered since, show people are starting to see through dishonest Republican political rhetoric. more
Feb 4, 2013 4:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties