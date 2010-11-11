RSS

Eclectic

The classic poetry/spoken word open mic program is one of the more dynamic ways for performance to interface with the raw substance of language. People perform pieces they’ve written—sometimes modifying them there onstage while they’re performin.. more

Nov 11, 2010 12:50 PM Theater

123855445049d2d7524fcab.jpg.jpe

Chipotle Mexican Grill 600E. Ogden Ave., 223-4710 3232 S. 27th St., 389-1380 2717 N. MayfairRoad, 258-6649 $ CC: VS, MC, AmE,Dining Out more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Thougha number of Milwaukee restaurants have recently closed their doors,some areas of the city continue to show resilience. Take Walker’sPoint: A few months ago the shuttered Barossa reopened a,Dining Out more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES