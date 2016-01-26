RSS

Eddie Lacy

packers.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM A&E Feature

aaron rodgers colin kaepernick 2014 green bay packers playoffs hug.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more

Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM More Sports

aaron rodgers green bay packers chicago bears 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more

Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM More Sports

green bay packers at pittsburgh steelers allen 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more

Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM More Sports

packers at dallas cowboys 2013 eddie lacy.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jim Biever / Packers.com

The last time the Packers went to Dallas, the team was paying its inaugural visit to Cowboys Stadium (now called AT&T Stadium), playing for the right to take the Lombardi Trophy back home. For,Sports more

Dec 16, 2013 9:18 AM More Sports

packers falcons 2013 recap green bay matt flynn.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more

Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM More Sports

packers minnestoa vikings matt flynn 10 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more

Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM More Sports

seneca wallace chicago bears green bay packers 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jim Biever / Packers.com

As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more

Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM More Sports

packers vikings eddie lacy.jpg.jpe

It’s hard to blame NBC for airing Sunday’s one-sided 44-31 Packers trouncing of the beleaguered Vikings to its national audience in prime time. After all, the (pre-flex scheduling) week eight m,Sports more

Oct 28, 2013 8:53 AM More Sports

jarrett boykin green bay packers.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

When the Green Bay’s schedule was announced during the offseason, the Oct. 20 home game against the perennial awful Cleveland Browns was almost universally viewed as an easy win throughout Packer,Sports more

Oct 21, 2013 8:32 AM More Sports

green bay packers baltimore ravens 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Despite losing defensive greats Ray Lewis and Ed Reed this offseason, having already lost two games, and Joe Flacco rewarding the team’s six-year/$120M contract with eight interceptions through t,Sports more

Oct 14, 2013 9:52 AM More Sports

packers niners.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

A year can make a world of difference in the NFL.Within the last 365 days, the Alex Smith-led Niners rolled over the Packers in last season’s opener. In January, Colin Kaepernick piloted San Fran,Sports more

Sep 9, 2013 9:22 AM More Sports

eddie lacy.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jim Biever / Packers.com

The Packers were without 2012 starters Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson, Tramon Williams, Casey Hayward, Jarel Worthy, as well as 2013 first round pick Datone Jones in St. Louis Saturday. Despite the abs,Sports more

Aug 18, 2013 12:15 PM More Sports

