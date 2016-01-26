Eddie Lacy
What Now for the Packers?
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more
Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM Frank Clines A&E Feature
49ers Run Out the Clock on the Packers' Season
The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more
Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Playoff Bound: Returning Rodgers and Cobb Drive Packers Comeback
For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more
Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Pittsburgh Steels One Away; Packers fall 38-31
Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more
Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Packers' Crazy Comeback Victory Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
The last time the Packers went to Dallas, the team was paying its inaugural visit to Cowboys Stadium (now called AT&T Stadium), playing for the right to take the Lombardi Trophy back home. For,Sports more
Dec 16, 2013 9:18 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Keeping Playoff Hopes on Life Support, Flynn and the Packers Survive a Nail-Biter
It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more
Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
A Tie is What Counts as Good News for the Packers with Rodgers Out
The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more
Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
The Seneca Wallace Era Begins Inauspiciously: Packers Come Up Short in Backup Battle
As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more
Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Packers' Running Game Flourishes in Prime Time
It’s hard to blame NBC for airing Sunday’s one-sided 44-31 Packers trouncing of the beleaguered Vikings to its national audience in prime time. After all, the (pre-flex scheduling) week eight m,Sports more
Oct 28, 2013 8:53 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Jarrett Boykin Steps Up With James Jones and Randall Cobb Out
When the Green Bay’s schedule was announced during the offseason, the Oct. 20 home game against the perennial awful Cleveland Browns was almost universally viewed as an easy win throughout Packer,Sports more
Oct 21, 2013 8:32 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Packers Defense, Run Game Come Up Big
Despite losing defensive greats Ray Lewis and Ed Reed this offseason, having already lost two games, and Joe Flacco rewarding the team’s six-year/$120M contract with eight interceptions through t,Sports more
Oct 14, 2013 9:52 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Recent History Repeats Itself as Niners Best Packers Again; Green Bay Drops Opener 34-28
A year can make a world of difference in the NFL.Within the last 365 days, the Alex Smith-led Niners rolled over the Packers in last season’s opener. In January, Colin Kaepernick piloted San Fran,Sports more
Sep 9, 2013 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Lacy, Finley, Crosby shine in St. Louis; Packers take down Rams 19-7
The Packers were without 2012 starters Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson, Tramon Williams, Casey Hayward, Jarel Worthy, as well as 2013 first round pick Datone Jones in St. Louis Saturday. Despite the abs,Sports more
Aug 18, 2013 12:15 PM Tyler Maas More Sports