Election Express
The Last Days of Insurgent Theatre (In Milwaukee)
Insurgent Theatre co-founders Ben Turk and Tracy Doyle announced earlier this morning that the theatre company will be moving out of Milwaukee in the next few months. After opening its tour of the traveling political drama Ulysses’ Crewmen, (on Au.. more
Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Muzzle of Bees/91.7 WMSE Podcast
Anybody with even a passive interest in the more rootsy, Americana-leaning arm of indie-rock and folk should be checking out the joint podcast between Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and 91.7 WMSE's Ryan Schleicher. This week's playlist is particula.. more
Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Death of the Music Magazine
Former Blender writer Jonah Weiner has a worthwhile piece on Slate today about the death of the music magazine, postulating about what's caused pubs like Rolling Stone and Spin to downsize so much in recent months. He avoids talking about some of .. more
Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Art Kumbalek Election Express (11/4)
Haven't met Art Kumbalek yet!?! What the heck are you waiting for??? Tuesday (Nov. 4) is that perfect opportunity to meet the prestigious writer of the Shepherd Express. Already met him? Perfect, he'll love to see you again! Get your autogr... more
Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 2 Comments
Art Kumbalek Election Express (10/30)
Meet the Shepherd Express legend, Art Kumbalek, on Thursday (Oct. 30) at Fat Abbey, 6pm. Have you met the street teamers yet? Well, they will be accompanying Art Kumbalek at this event, handing out free stuff as usua,Promotions more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments
Art Kumbalek Election Express (10/21)
Come out and meet Art Kumbalek, the famous writer of the Shepherd Express... get an autograph or pick his brain! Also, the Street Team will be present handing out your favorite Shepherd swag! So come out and meet Art Kumbalek at the ,Promot... more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions