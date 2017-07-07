Electro-Pop
Tegan and Sara Drew a Sparse, Stationary Crowd to the Miller Lite Oasis Thursday Night
Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more
Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Sylvan Esso Drop New Single, Share New Album and Tour Details
The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more
Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Luxi's "Geometric Universe" LP is an Electro-Pop Masterpiece
Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more
Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
See Who Survives GGOOLLDD's Gory "Undercovers" Video
Ahead their headlining show this Friday at Turner Hall Ballroom with Har Mar Superstar, GGOOLLDD have shared a new music video. Billed as a short film, the "Undercovers" video from director Savannah Ziemann finds Milwaukee's most glamorous electro.. more
Nov 28, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 10-16
Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Thump Along With the New Sylvan Esso Single "Radio"
National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a .. more
Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Get Lost in Luxi’s Sweet, Immersive Electro-Pop
One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more
Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Melt-Banana w/ Zebras and Rio Turbo @ Cactus Club
Japanese noise duo Melt-Banana played the Cactus Club, supported by two Milwaukee acts who provided spectacles of their own. more
May 13, 2015 10:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2010
Morale in the Milwaukee music scene reached new heights this year, and for good reason. In 2010, the city produced great new music at a rate unseen all decade, with bold albums coming from veteran acts and newcomers alike. And for the first... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Coming Around to Passion Pit
I'd dismissed Manners, the debut album for Boston's indie-electro fetishists Passion Pit, after a couple grating initial listens and reading some icy reviews from sources I trust that seemed to confirm my first read. I've been revisiting the recor.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lykke Li @ The Pabst Theater, August 6
Last year young Swedish singer Lykke Li teamed up with Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn and John to release her debut album, Youth Novels, an unlikely collection of sweet yet sophisticated electro-pop at times as catchy and immediate as anything on p.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
