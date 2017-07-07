RSS

Electro-Pop

Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more

Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more

Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM On Music

facebook.com/luximusic

Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more

Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

Ahead their headlining show this Friday at Turner Hall Ballroom with Har Mar Superstar, GGOOLLDD have shared a new music video. Billed as a short film, the "Undercovers" video from director Savannah Ziemann finds Milwaukee's most glamorous electro.. more

Nov 28, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a .. more

Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM On Music

facebook.com/luximusic

One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more

Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

Photo courtesy Howlin' Wuelf Media

Japanese noise duo Melt-Banana played the Cactus Club, supported by two Milwaukee acts who provided spectacles of their own. more

May 13, 2015 10:30 AM Concert Reviews

In their ideological zeal, the new Republicans on Capitol Hill seem eager to gamble everything—the financial reputation of the United States, the international status of the dollar, even the chance of a worldwide depression—on a showdown ov... more

Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Morale in the Milwaukee music scene reached new heights this year, and for good reason. In 2010, the city produced great new music at a rate unseen all decade, with bold albums coming from veteran acts and newcomers alike. And for the first... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 4 Comments

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

How does that story goabout dark woods in the middle of the night? There are probably dozensof urban legends that begin - and end - with a hike through thewilderness, and you can live out the terror with a one-mile Fright Hikethrough the te... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

I'd dismissed Manners, the debut album for Boston's indie-electro fetishists Passion Pit, after a couple grating initial listens and reading some icy reviews from sources I trust that seemed to confirm my first read. I've been revisiting the recor.. more

Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Last year young Swedish singer Lykke Li teamed up with Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn and John to release her debut album, Youth Novels, an unlikely collection of sweet yet sophisticated electro-pop at times as catchy and immediate as anything on p.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

You have to wonder if, after seven years together, the Sublime tribute band Badfish ever gets tired of playing Sublime music—especially since Sublime only recorded three albums, so there isn’t a,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writing soundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-death urgency. It's a profitable formula, and all their albums since their 2000 hit single “Kryptonite” have charted reliab... more

Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

