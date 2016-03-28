Elia Kazan
All About Andy Griffith
Andy Griffith played the bad guy once, in the 1957 film AFace in the Crowd . There, director Elia Kazan had the shrewd sense to turnGriffith’s folksy charm into something sinister. Otherwise, from his early1950s comedy records.. more
Mar 28, 2016 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tennessee Williams at the Movies
Accordingto New Yorker drama critic John Lahr, Tennessee Williams’ playwriting rancontrary to Hollywood’s version of America as a land “where right and wrongwere clear, progress was certain, and goodness prevailed.” Lahr’s extensivebiograph.. more
Nov 25, 2014 1:56 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Bruce Dern: A Memoir
Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Southern Charm
<p> Andy Griffith's exuberant charm and native Blue Ridge drawl won him a long career playing Southerners. Usually he depicted benign figures, such as the sheriff of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” but he was also memorable as the sinister country singer wit.. more
Feb 2, 2012 8:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
When Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, was asked to replace his father at a one-off Zeppelin tribute concert in London in 2007, he was more than prepared for the task. He’d been playing the Zeppelin songbook more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Group of the Altos w/ Czarbles and White Problems
Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marcus Center Plays Home to ‘Sassy Mamas’
As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jones Island Serves as MWA’s ‘Isle of Inspiration’
The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 1, revealssome of the unusual history of this Mil #1 ,Art more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 3 Comments
Who's Afraid of a Filibuster?
While the ultimate occupants of three U.S. Senate seats are yet to be determined in Alaska Wall Street Journal ,News Features more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
On the Irish Waterfront
Along with A Streetcar Named Desire, director Elia Kazan contributed one other classic to any probable top 100 or 200 lists of the greatest films: On the Waterfront (1954). From the get-go, leftist critics charged that this movie, in which Marlon.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood