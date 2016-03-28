RSS

Elia Kazan

Andy Griffith played the bad guy once, in the 1957 film AFace in the Crowd . There, director Elia Kazan had the shrewd sense to turnGriffith’s folksy charm into something sinister. Otherwise, from his early1950s comedy records.. more

Mar 28, 2016 6:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

Accordingto New Yorker drama critic John Lahr, Tennessee Williams’ playwriting rancontrary to Hollywood’s version of America as a land “where right and wrongwere clear, progress was certain, and goodness prevailed.” Lahr’s extensivebiograph.. more

Nov 25, 2014 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Andy Griffith's exuberant charm and native Blue Ridge drawl won him a long career playing Southerners. Usually he depicted benign figures, such as the sheriff of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” but he was also memorable as the sinister country singer wit.. more

Feb 2, 2012 8:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

When Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, was asked to replace his father at a one-off Zeppelin tribute concert in London in 2007, he was more than prepared for the task. He’d been playing the Zeppelin songbook more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more

May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Along with A Streetcar Named Desire, director Elia Kazan contributed one other classic to any probable top 100 or 200 lists of the greatest films: On the Waterfront (1954). From the get-go, leftist critics charged that this movie, in which Marlon.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

