The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Around MKE

The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more

May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Daily Dose

Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Daily Dose

The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Daily Dose

It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

The color of a person's skin is no way to choose a candidate. At the predominantly black monthly Community Brainstorming Conference on Saturday, state Rep. Elizabeth Coggs, a candidate for state Senate... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

