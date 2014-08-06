RSS
Ellar Coltrane
Film Clips: Aug. 6
With Boyhood, Richard Linklater’s fictional Mason Jr. grows from toddler to teen in the body of the same maturing actor, Ellar Coltrane. Working ambitiously in between other projects, Linklater shot Boyhood from 2002 through 2013. Occasiona... more
Richard Linklater’s Boyhood
Writer-director RichardLinklater is fascinated by the passage of time and the inevitable changes timeentails. His latest, Boyhood , is ahighbred of two cinematic time studies, his own fictional “Before Sunrise”trilogy a.. more
