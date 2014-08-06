RSS

Ellar Coltrane

With Boyhood, Richard Linklater’s fictional Mason Jr. grows from toddler to teen in the body of the same maturing actor, Ellar Coltrane. Working ambitiously in between other projects, Linklater shot Boyhood from 2002 through 2013. Occasiona... more

Aug 6, 2014 12:50 AM Film Clips

 Writer-director RichardLinklater is fascinated by the passage of time and the inevitable changes timeentails. His latest, Boyhood , is ahighbred of two cinematic time studies, his own fictional “Before Sunrise”trilogy a.. more

Aug 5, 2014 12:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES