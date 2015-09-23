RSS

Elliott Gould

1978's The Legacy (out on Blu-ray) is silly but stylish, tony drive-in fare in its day.

Sep 23, 2015 1:32 AM Home Movies

With the 1976 "Wings Over America" tour, Paul McCartney reached the pinnacle of post-Beatles commercial success. Rockshow, the tour documentary, is finally out on DVD and Blu-ray. The still youthful McCartney opens the performance with "

Jun 23, 2013 10:43 PM Home Movies

A male artist who imagines an ideal woman and brings her to life? It's an idea as old as Greece

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

