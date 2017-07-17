Elvis Costello And The Imposters
Elvis Costello Took a Return Trip Through ‘Imperial Bedroom’ at the Riverside
Elvis Costello dug into the mellower corners of his songbook at a risky, generous show celebrating Imperial Bedroom. more
Jul 17, 2017 10:06 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Elvis Costello's Two-Hour Summerfest Marathon
The challenge for Elvis Costello: Whether to spend his hour show playing his old hits or his ample recent material. The solution: Spend two hours playing both. Anybody hoping to hear a particular song at Costello’s super-sized set Sunday night .. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Elvis Costello and The Imposters
Though his late-period prolificacy sometimes suggests a stodgy savant churning out whatever he feels like with scant regard for popular culture—and indeed, that may be the case—Costello nonetheless has remained deeply relevant. A televi,Tod... more
Jul 5, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee
