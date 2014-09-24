End Of The Rainbow
‘Out’ Theater Events
It’s taken long enough. Milwaukee’s theater scene has finally grasped the fact that, beyond its in-house stable of gay directors, actors and technical staff, there’s a large more
Sep 24, 2014 10:08 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Short Takes: Comedian Martin Short and all his alter egos performed to a thrilled crowd at the Pabst Theater. The event was the third “Laugh It Up Milwaukee,” this year benefiting the MACC more
Jan 22, 2014 11:40 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Judy Garland at the End of the Rainbow
What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
No Comeback For Judy Garland in The Rep's 'End Of The Rainbow'
Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater