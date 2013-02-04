The End Of The World
As the World Slows
It is called “the slowing”—the sudden and inexplicable change in the rotation of the earth that makes the days and nights grow longer and longer. Widespread panic ensues in The Age of Miracles, the debut novel by Karen Thompson Walker, a... more
Feb 4, 2013 3:21 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Pink Banana's Hit-and-Miss 'End of the World'
This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Help The Banana Celebrate the End of the World
\nThe Mayan calendar ends its 13th Baktun on December 21st 2012. And all kinds of people are whimsically predicting the end of the world at the ed of that mayan calendar a little less than a year away. So the shows over on December 21st of next y.. more
Dec 22, 2011 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lucky Boys Confusion
Though there’s been no official breakup announcement, the tellingly titled 2009 album Closing Arguments appears to be the final release from Chicago’s on-again, off-again Lucky Boys Confusion. After being dropped from Elektra in 2004 and an... more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee