The End Of The World

It is called “the slowing”—the sudden and inexplicable change in the rotation of the earth that makes the days and nights grow longer and longer. Widespread panic ensues in The Age of Miracles, the debut novel by Karen Thompson Walker, a... more

Feb 4, 2013 3:21 PM Books

This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

 \nThe Mayan calendar ends its 13th Baktun on December 21st 2012. And all kinds of people are whimsically predicting the end of the world at the ed of that mayan calendar a little less than a year away. So the shows over on December 21st of next y.. more

Dec 22, 2011 12:37 PM Theater

Though there’s been no official breakup announcement, the tellingly titled 2009 album Closing Arguments appears to be the final release from Chicago’s on-again, off-again Lucky Boys Confusion. After being dropped from Elektra in 2004 and an... more

Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

