England

film_crimson.jpg.jpe

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

hi-margaret-thatcher-852-8col.jpg.jpe

Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more

Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM News Features

gty-154440996-4_3_r560.jpg.jpe

Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more

Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM News Features

Willy Russell's 1980 drama Educating Rita is a sharply clever look at two ends of the same culture in England. It reflects across the Atlantic with a perspective that is every bit as sharp here as over there. Renaissance more

Jan 18, 2013 1:50 PM Theater

blogimage19487.jpe

If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage18561.jpe

Pop music has a natural snap to it, thanks to its youthful motivations. Nobody has done it quite as winningly as the punk legends Buzzcocks, but the Milwaukee pop group Coo Woo is game to try their hand at it. Coo Woo takes on the British..... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

