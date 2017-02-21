English
Disney has yet another Beauty and the Beast in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the 2014 French version of La belle et la bête is out on Blu-ray and dubbed in English. Despite the fairytale voiceover narration, this rendition verges on PG-13 for se... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
JuJu
In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more
Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Los Texmaniacs
An enduring cross-cultural exchange occurred in 19th-century Texas when Mexicans heard the accordion-powered polka of Central European immigrants and made the music their own. On their latest CD, the Grammy-winning Tex-Mex... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jon Cleary
On Occapella, Jon Cleary—blue-eyed, English-born bastion of 'Nawlins-cooked R&B, barroom killer on the piano (and guitar), and one-time collaborator with Bonnie Raitt—applies his own appropriate brand of playing to '50s soul, gri more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews