Equal Pay
Obama’s Optimistic But Wisconsin Is Still Struggling
President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more
Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee
Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Republicans’ Magic Slate
What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more
May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
Republicans for Choice
It was only a matter of time before Republicans in Wisconsin and across the nation made some halfhearted... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 13 Comments
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
The Book of Firsts: 150 World-Changing People and Events from Caesar Augustus to the Internet (Anchor), by Peter D’Epiro
Everything started somewhere, sometime, by someone. In identifying the most important “everythings,” Peter D’Epiro acknowledges that his scope was restricted by editorial considerations. He eliminated anything B.C.E. because many of the more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books