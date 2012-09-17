Eric Benet
The "Savage Mind" of Artist Gary John Gresl
A poignant afternoon marked Gary John Gresl’s exhibitionopening at Mount Mary College’s Marian Gallery. On display in “Gary John Gresl:An Assembler (Possible Solo Finale),” new and old works, both large and smalldrew a captive crowd on Sunda.. more
Sep 17, 2012 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee-born R&B singer Eric Benet returned to his hometown to record his fifth album, <i>Lost in Time</i>, collaborating with local musicians and the string... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Corey Hart to have knee surgery
Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more
Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Eric Benet [CANCELED]
Hometown R&B heartthrob Eric Benet has canceled his entire Sexy Soul Tour with Mint Condition, including tonight’s scheduled performance at the Riverside Theater.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 17 - September 23
Thursday, Sept. 17 The Fray @ The Tarble Athletic Center, Kenosha, 8 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Eric Benet Gets the Old Band Back Together
Though Milwaukee native Eric Benet doesn't perform too many shows around here anymore, he'll make a rare appearance at the Pabst Theater on Sept. 18. Unfortunately, the circumstances behind the concert are sad ones. Benet's friend Beccee Smith—a s.. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
K.D. Lang
Without a doubt the most commercially successful, openly gay woman country singer of all t Watershed ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee