Eric Blowtorch And The Welders
Some Assembly: Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 #16
Milwaukee comedy guru Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has been a lot of fun for a lot of people over the years. The idea is simple: 10 groups of writers pound out 10 scripts that are then put through production by 40 actors working under 10 di.. more
Jan 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summertime Beer and Food Events in Full Gear
It's definitely summer in Milwaukee. There are about a millionbeer, wine and cocktail events coming up, and the beer gardens are hopping. Thefirst big beer festival of the summer season is also coming June 20, theWisconsin Beer Lover's Festival.. more
Jun 11, 2015 7:43 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Little Feat Live
Nearly two years to the day before his surprisedeath by heart attack, Lowell George led his band in concert on a warm summerafternoon in the Netherlands. Live inHolland 1976 is a DVD/CD document of that performance before a.. more
Apr 14, 2014 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Nyjer Morgan skates with San Jose Sharks
Feb 2, 2012 3:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince... more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Horror From Shadows
I didn’t sleep well last night. It’s not often that a play can do that for me. Alchemist Theatre really lives-up to its name with its production of Closet Land. The script is solid, but not particularly brilliant. The acting is good, but not parti.. more
Jun 21, 2010 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
musique concrete ,CD Reviews more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
The trail end of 2008 saw the RIAA confirm that sales of vinyl records are surging. Sure, CDs and MP3s are convenient, but all you have to do is listen to vinyl to confirm its sonic superiority. Look no further than Milwaukee's own Eric Blo... more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews