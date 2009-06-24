Eric Hogensen
Exclusive: DA Issues Third Subpoena for ASA's Bank Records
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: DA Issues Subpoena in ASA Case
The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has issued a subpoena for the bank records of the controversial political group Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) and its related organizations. Assistant DA Bruce Landgraf fi.. more
Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
ASA: Is This Election Fraud?
Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
ASA Candidate Annie Woodward Files Finance Forms
ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more
Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Clarification
To the editors: In response to your article, “Connecting the Dots,” which appeared in the March 4, 2009, issue of the Shepherd Express, I think some clarifications should be made. It seems that one person in particular has needlessly drawn.. more
Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Rescuing Main Street
The financial "bailout" bill will pass Congress and be signed by the president. Provide adequate money. ,The New Economy more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Blake Shelton
There are two surefire ways to climb the country charts: Sing a big old ballad for the la Army of Darkness ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Greendale Blueprint
The leafy suburb of Greendale is one of the most distinctive communities in the Milwaukee Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Christopher Miller News Features 7 Comments
The Soul Hole
As it does every Monday night, Burnhearts in Bay View will be offering $3 bottles of Furthermore Beer and vintage soul music from a The Soul Hole, a DJ who digs up classic Stax cuts, forgotten Hammond orga,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee