RSS

Eric Von Munz

artpreview_mowa_b.jpg.jpe

In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more

Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

If you’ve been around the local scene long enough, the names in “The Art of Music in Milwaukee” at the Walkers’ Point Center for the Arts are familiar. Even if not, it more

Jul 2, 2014 1:48 AM Visual Arts

Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire is becoming this year’s indie success, earning accolades and steady box office business. The British director (Trainspotting, 28 Days) has matured. Cheekiness is hard to spot in this brutal yet hopeful story abo.. more

Dec 13, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2148.jpe

The Luckystar Studio at 5407 W. Vliet St., holds an opening reception for its newest exhibit tonight, collection of rock posters by prolific silk-screener Eric Von Munz, who has designed posters for Queens,Today in Milwaukee more

May 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES