Eric Von Munz
Gallery Night & Day’s Last 2014 Hurrah
In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more
Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Art of Music Posters
If you’ve been around the local scene long enough, the names in “The Art of Music in Milwaukee” at the Walkers’ Point Center for the Arts are familiar. Even if not, it more
Jul 2, 2014 1:48 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Slumdog Millionaire
Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire is becoming this year’s indie success, earning accolades and steady box office business. The British director (Trainspotting, 28 Days) has matured. Cheekiness is hard to spot in this brutal yet hopeful story abo.. more
Dec 13, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Von Munz Exhibit
The Luckystar Studio at 5407 W. Vliet St., holds an opening reception for its newest exhibit tonight, collection of rock posters by prolific silk-screener Eric Von Munz, who has designed posters for Queens,Today in Milwaukee more
May 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee