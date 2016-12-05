RSS

Erica Case

Dec 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) got the green light from state legislators to begin implementing YoungStar, its new quality ratings system for child care providers, which will go into full effect on July 1, 2011.But will... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

The only new theatre show of the weekend welcomes a full-weekend of sell-out audiences. Alchemist Theatre’s Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H. H. Holmes opened a five-week run last night.All performances begin at 7:30 pm. The Alchemist website .. more

Oct 9, 2010 12:27 AM Theater

The use of multiple narratives has a history reaching back to the European epistolary work Mudbound ,Books more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

