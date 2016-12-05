Erica Case
Randall T. Anderson: Bartender Raconteur
Dec 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Free 2 B U & Me' Celebrates Individuality
The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
State’s New Ratings System for Child Care Already in Doubt
The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) got the green light from state legislators to begin implementing YoungStar, its new quality ratings system for child care providers, which will go into full effect on July 1, 2011.But will... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Unexpected Depth: Alchemist's MURDER CASTLE
The only new theatre show of the weekend welcomes a full-weekend of sell-out audiences. Alchemist Theatre’s Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H. H. Holmes opened a five-week run last night.All performances begin at 7:30 pm. The Alchemist website .. more
Oct 9, 2010 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Many Points of View
The use of multiple narratives has a history reaching back to the European epistolary work Mudbound ,Books more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books