Erik Ljung
'The Blood Is at the Doorstep' Brings You Inside a Family Tragedy
Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Rob Hullum Film
From Social Commentary to Inner Reality
The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more
Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
A Wake for Kodachrome @ Portrait Society Gallery
Perhaps this day in May, Friday the 13th, provided a mystical atmosphere for the opening of the new Portrait Society Gallery exhibition “More than Real: The Death of Kodachrome.” Beginning at 6:00 p.m. that evening the 5th floor in the Hist.. more
May 17, 2011 3:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
MAM’s “Class Pictures” Exhibit Captures High-School Experience
