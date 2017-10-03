RSS

Erik Ljung

Photo Credit: Abe Van Dyke

Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Film

The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more

Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Visual Arts

Perhaps this day in May, Friday the 13th, provided a mystical atmosphere for the opening of the new Portrait Society Gallery exhibition “More than Real: The Death of Kodachrome.” Beginning at 6:00 p.m. that evening the 5th floor in the Hist.. more

May 17, 2011 3:44 AM Visual Arts

With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cu Working ,Art more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

