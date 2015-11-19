RSS

Erin Eggers

Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more

Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Sam Shepard’s True West is a remarkably tight dramatic study of two people. They’re both brothers. It’s the type of thing that lends itself quite well to intimate studio theatre productions. There was a Steppenwolf production of it that was aired .. more

Dec 7, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna, which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, mi... more

Jun 10, 2014 11:04 PM Theater

Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Everyone knows Homer, if only from video games and bad movies; anyone who cares about modern poetry has read Cavafy and Elytis. Less familiar is the poetry of Greece from the thousands of years in between. Greek Poets: Homer to the Present ... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

