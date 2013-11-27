RSS

Erin Heffernan

artrev.jpg.jpe

There is more to Wisconsin than beer, sausages, dairy and farmland, but all too often we fail to transcend the easy stereotypes. Thankfully, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s latest exhibition works to do just that more

Nov 27, 2013 12:16 AM Visual Arts

Nov 27, 2013 12:16 AM Visual Arts

offcuff.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee dance community is about to get a new addition. The first work by Radermacher Dance Company will debut with Recombobulation Area at the Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level), Dec. 5-7. The company’s ar... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:39 AM Off the Cuff

intersect promo image smaller.jpg.jpe

Intersect, the latest show from the Danceworks Performance Company, takes collaboration to the next level. Running through Sunday, Nov. 24 at the intimate more

Nov 19, 2013 2:39 PM Classical Music

