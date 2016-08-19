Erin Nicole Eggers

RSS

Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more

Aug 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make sma.. more

Mar 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Theater

When I think through all the Skylight Opera productions I have seen there over the last 25 years, Gilbert & Sullivan are the high points. H.M.S. Pinafore, which opened last weekend, handsomely adds luster to the G&S tradition at Skylight.Pe... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee’s vegans and vegetarians—with their low cholesterol, radiant complexions and sustained energy—love the Riverwest Co-op Café for its creative breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that boast a wealth of reasonably priced made more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Another Sunday, another split decision by the Observers. While Frank followed his "baseball rules" rule to attend the Brewers' home finale, Artie hunkered down in his version of NFL Central, sticking pins in his Brett Favre voodoo bobblehea... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

