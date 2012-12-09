Erin TerBeek

RSS

The Mitchell Park Conservatory—also known as “The Domes”—was built at Mitchell Park on Milwaukee’s west side. Mitchell Park was the earliest formally named parks in the city, and the land was purchased in 1889. The first more

Dec 9, 2012 2:46 PM Around MKE

Built over many generations by visionaries, dreamers and leaders—the great city of Milwaukee was created by those who came before us. Many of these Milwaukeeans names have been memorialized in streets or in buildings more

Dec 1, 2012 6:38 PM Around MKE

Bay View, Riverwest, the East Side—these Milwaukee neighborhoods also have another thing in common besides geographical location—they all have Lakefront Brewery beers named after them. In addition to Bay View Brown more

Nov 16, 2012 1:22 PM Around MKE

The North Point Lighthouse’s single, bright light—a beacon in the night—guided many ships safely to the shores of Lake Michigan. Though it is now a historic marker on Milwaukee’s East Side, this lighthouse once provided more

Nov 8, 2012 1:45 PM Around MKE

Nineteenth-century American and French paintings, Renaissance bronzes, Chinese and Japanese porcelains and antique period furniture—these and many more pieces are included in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s permanent more

Nov 1, 2012 2:16 PM Around MKE

Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more

Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Around MKE

“Life wasn’t watered down back then—neither was the beer,” says Schlitz’s current advertising campaign. Schlitz beer has seen a resurgence in the last decade by introducing a new—but old—classic 1960s beer formula... more

Oct 19, 2012 4:23 AM Around MKE

Sparkling chandeliers, Victorian art, lavish food and drink, and the finest textiles in the city: These are the sights one would have seen upon entering the Pfister Hotel at the turn of the 20th century. more

Oct 11, 2012 11:38 AM Around MKE

Polish, Italian, hot dog, bratwurst and chorizo—here in Wisconsin, they all make tasty treats on the grill. Whether cooked in your backyard or at a stadium tailgate party, these sausages are a local staple... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:03 PM Around MKE

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! These and many other species of animals can be found at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Growing from humble beginnings, the Milwaukee County Zoo has been a delight... more

Sep 27, 2012 11:49 AM Around MKE

New houses in Greendale (1939, Wisconsin Historical Society)

Combining city and nature—affordable homes, ample parks and gardens, schools and commercial centers within walking distance—was the idea for Greendale, Wis. A community planned by the government during... more

Sep 20, 2012 2:37 PM Around MKE

From the music of Wilco to the speaking tour of “Ghost Hunters” to the comedy of Jim Gaffigan, Downtown Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater hosts a variety of live entertainment. The well-known venue has entertained locals for more than a century ... more

Sep 13, 2012 5:19 PM Around MKE

Take a stroll, view a lighthouse, play golf and visit an Indian mound—these are all activities that can be enjoyed in one famous Milwaukee County park. Along the shores of Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East Side lies Lake Park, an expansive.... more

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Fireworks explode! The crowd cheers! It's outta here! These are the sounds following a homerun by the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. For fans, this is a time to celebrate and have fun. For Bernie Brewer— the official mascot... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Strolling down Milwaukee's paved streets, grabbing a cold Schlitz beer, stopping by the candy store for a snack or catching a flick at the theater: Similar to the present day, these are many of the activities Milwaukeeans participated in du... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Popcorn and toilet paper: Don't be surprised if you see either of these items flying at the movie screens at the Oriental Theatre. Whether it's a screening of the interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show or an independent film, this theater ha... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Wisconsin State Fair might be best known for its staple treat, cream puffs—two pieces of pastry stuffed with fluffy, white cream... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Drivers heading north on the Hoan Bridge can catch a wonderful view of Downtown Milwaukee. The Hoan Bridge—located on Interstate 794—begins at the southeastern portion of Downtown and ends at the Port of Milwaukee... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Imagine returning home from work dirty, sore and exhausted after a 15-hour day. That's how it went after the Industrial Revolution in the United States. Men, women and children worked long days—sometimes every day of the week... more

Jul 26, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Bright orange carrots, big white potatoes and dark green kale are a few of the vegetables that could be seen growing in yards around Milwaukee during WWII. Many residents, urban and rural, converted everyday spaces into bountiful... more

Jul 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

