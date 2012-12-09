Erin TerBeek
Beauty and Nature Indoors: The Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Conservatory—also known as “The Domes”—was built at Mitchell Park on Milwaukee’s west side. Mitchell Park was the earliest formally named parks in the city, and the land was purchased in 1889. The first more
Dec 9, 2012 2:46 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Famous Milwaukeeans: Mathilde Anneke
Built over many generations by visionaries, dreamers and leaders—the great city of Milwaukee was created by those who came before us. Many of these Milwaukeeans names have been memorialized in streets or in buildings more
Dec 1, 2012 6:38 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
A New Milwaukee Tradition: Lakefront Brewery
Bay View, Riverwest, the East Side—these Milwaukee neighborhoods also have another thing in common besides geographical location—they all have Lakefront Brewery beers named after them. In addition to Bay View Brown more
Nov 16, 2012 1:22 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
A Light Emerges from the Dark: The North Point Lighthouse
The North Point Lighthouse’s single, bright light—a beacon in the night—guided many ships safely to the shores of Lake Michigan. Though it is now a historic marker on Milwaukee’s East Side, this lighthouse once provided more
Nov 8, 2012 1:45 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
An Artful, Historic Home: The Charles Allis Art Museum
Nineteenth-century American and French paintings, Renaissance bronzes, Chinese and Japanese porcelains and antique period furniture—these and many more pieces are included in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s permanent more
Nov 1, 2012 2:16 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Baseball, Business and Nature: The Hank Aaron State Trail
Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more
Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
How Did Schlitz Beer Make Milwaukee Famous?
“Life wasn’t watered down back then—neither was the beer,” says Schlitz’s current advertising campaign. Schlitz beer has seen a resurgence in the last decade by introducing a new—but old—classic 1960s beer formula... more
Oct 19, 2012 4:23 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Turn of the Century Luxury: The Pfister Hotel
Sparkling chandeliers, Victorian art, lavish food and drink, and the finest textiles in the city: These are the sights one would have seen upon entering the Pfister Hotel at the turn of the 20th century. more
Oct 11, 2012 11:38 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
And They’re Off: The Klement’s Racing Sausages
Polish, Italian, hot dog, bratwurst and chorizo—here in Wisconsin, they all make tasty treats on the grill. Whether cooked in your backyard or at a stadium tailgate party, these sausages are a local staple... more
Oct 4, 2012 3:03 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
It’s a Jungle Out There: The Milwaukee County Zoo
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! These and many other species of animals can be found at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Growing from humble beginnings, the Milwaukee County Zoo has been a delight... more
Sep 27, 2012 11:49 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Greendale: A Planned Community in the Great Depression
Combining city and nature—affordable homes, ample parks and gardens, schools and commercial centers within walking distance—was the idea for Greendale, Wis. A community planned by the government during... more
Sep 20, 2012 2:37 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Once a Pile of Ashes: The Pabst Theater
From the music of Wilco to the speaking tour of “Ghost Hunters” to the comedy of Jim Gaffigan, Downtown Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater hosts a variety of live entertainment. The well-known venue has entertained locals for more than a century ... more
Sep 13, 2012 5:19 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Milwaukee's 'Central Park'
Take a stroll, view a lighthouse, play golf and visit an Indian mound—these are all activities that can be enjoyed in one famous Milwaukee County park. Along the shores of Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East Side lies Lake Park, an expansive.... more
Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 1 Comments
Bernie Brewer: The Mascot With the Moustache
Fireworks explode! The crowd cheers! It's outta here! These are the sounds following a homerun by the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. For fans, this is a time to celebrate and have fun. For Bernie Brewer— the official mascot... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Streets of Old Milwaukee: A Museum Favorite
Strolling down Milwaukee's paved streets, grabbing a cold Schlitz beer, stopping by the candy store for a snack or catching a flick at the theater: Similar to the present day, these are many of the activities Milwaukeeans participated in du... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Cinematic Magic: The Oriental Theatre
Popcorn and toilet paper: Don't be surprised if you see either of these items flying at the movie screens at the Oriental Theatre. Whether it's a screening of the interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show or an independent film, this theater ha... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Cream Puffs Galore: The Many Years of the Wisconsin State Fair
The Wisconsin State Fair might be best known for its staple treat, cream puffs—two pieces of pastry stuffed with fluffy, white cream... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
A Bridge to Nowhere?
Drivers heading north on the Hoan Bridge can catch a wonderful view of Downtown Milwaukee. The Hoan Bridge—located on Interstate 794—begins at the southeastern portion of Downtown and ends at the Port of Milwaukee... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 1 Comments
Fighting for Workers' Rights: The Bay View Massacre
Imagine returning home from work dirty, sore and exhausted after a 15-hour day. That's how it went after the Industrial Revolution in the United States. Men, women and children worked long days—sometimes every day of the week... more
Jul 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 2 Comments
Gardening for Relief: World War II Victory Gardens
Bright orange carrots, big white potatoes and dark green kale are a few of the vegetables that could be seen growing in yards around Milwaukee during WWII. Many residents, urban and rural, converted everyday spaces into bountiful... more
Jul 19, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE