Escuela Verde
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Escuela Verde Opens its Doors to the Community
Escuela Verde will be holding a community open houseon Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at their recently renovated school inMilwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood (3628 W. Pierce Street.) The public is welcome to attend for acookout, school .. more
Sep 6, 2016 4:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Menomonee Valley Welcomes Eco-friendly Childcare Center
When you walk into Tiny Green Trees (717 S. 37th St.), you feel at home. The cozy nook welcomes you with soothing earth-toned décor accentuated by natural light pouring in through the center’s large bay windows. Opened last December by Kell... more
Mar 25, 2014 11:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee