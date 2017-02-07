RSS

Escuela Verde

A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Escuela Verde will be holding a community open houseon Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at their recently renovated school inMilwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood (3628 W. Pierce Street.) The public is welcome to attend for acookout, school .. more

Sep 6, 2016 4:52 PM Around MKE

When you walk into Tiny Green Trees (717 S. 37th St.), you feel at home. The cozy nook welcomes you with soothing earth-toned décor accentuated by natural light pouring in through the center’s large bay windows. Opened last December by Kell... more

Mar 25, 2014 11:16 PM Off the Cuff

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

