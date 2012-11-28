RSS

The Establishment

I'd seen the play listed in a flyer when I went to see Youngblood's production of Neighbrhood 3 . It was an okay production of a bad script featuring an unexpectedly good performance by one of my favorite actors. But somewhere in the back of my mi.. more

Nov 28, 2012 6:42 AM Theater

The Establishment 4503 N. Oakland Ave. 414-963-4300 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES