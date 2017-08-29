RSS

Ethan Coen

homemovies08312017.jpg.jpe

Barton Fink Mosquitos and blank white pages torment the writer Barton Fink. He was a rising, socially conscious playwright, the hottest toast on Broadway, but in a Faustian bargain, he’s under,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 29, 2017 2:18 PM Home Movies

clooney.jpg.jpe

Feb 11, 2016 5:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_bridgeofspies.jpg.jpe

In Bridge of Spies, Director Steven Spielberg and his screenwriters invented within the confines of their source book, Strangers on a Bridge, in which an American insurance lawyer recounts his role in negotiating a U2 pilot’s release in exc... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:19 PM Film Reviews

big lebowski.jpg.jpe

W.W Norton & Company, Inc

Jul 6, 2015 2:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM Film Reviews

blogimage18958.jpe

The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage12493.jpe

Iron & Wine songwriter Sam Beam has a lot more company these days. In the years since the lovely, lo-fi folk albums The Creek Drank the Cradle (2002) and Our Endless Numbered Days (2004), countless other bearded folk singers more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In March, Harry Jackson, 26, was in jail in Woodbine, Ga., on several minor charges such as driving on a suspended license. However, allegedly bending to pressure from fellow inmates, Jackson agreed to break out of jail, steal cigarettes at... more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES