Just Who is Sheriff Clarke Serving?
We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 12 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Ethics and the Interpretation of Art
Recently I foundmyself at the bus stop situated at the intersection of Humboldt and Locust. Iwas waiting for the 22 bus to UWM – or, more specifically, to Union Theatre –for a screening of Elaine May’s 1976 film “Mikey an.. more
Mar 9, 2014 12:11 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker Only Sixth Worst Governor
Reaction to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker being named the sixth worst governor in the nation by a non-partisan, national organization tracking ethics in government more
Jul 22, 2013 5:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Long Before Hillary Decides for 2016, Scandal Trolls Are Coming Back
By all accounts, Hillary Rodham Clinton has not yet decided whether to seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. But the prospect of her candidacy, combined with her undeniable popularity, is agitating certain more
Apr 12, 2013 3:43 PM Joe Conason News Features
The High Court's Supremely Unethical Activists
How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Rhett Miller w/ Mike Benign
Although conceived as a dumping ground for songs rejected by his band, the Old 97’s, Rhett Miller’s 2002 solo debut, The Instigator , earned far more attention and airplay than any Old 97’s release before it. Miller didn’t more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pretending to Be Someone Onstage: The Milwaukee Theatre's Parade of Tributes
It’s interesting viewing pop culture through the perspective on fame envisioned by Cintra Wilson. If, as she states, fame could truly be said to be a “grotesque, crippling disease,” then there’s little doubt that it’s a disease so insidious tha.. more
Aug 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Bush-Style Whitewash
For anyone who followed the storyof how and why Sarah Palin fired her state's publi © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What's your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Grand Parade
Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments