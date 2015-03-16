The Etiquette
Waste an Afternoon with Bleach Athletixx's Debut Single, 'California Future'
It’sbeen two and a half years since Max Holiday released his self-titled EP asYoung Holidays, a swift, four-song shot of jittery guitar-pop that seemed likethe type of thing he’d probably follow up in a couple of months, not a coupleof years. .. more
Mar 16, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wisconsin Doubles Down on Scott Walker
Wisconsin is lagging behind the nation’s recovery, supports a higherminimum wage and expanded BadgerCare enrollment, and is sick of politicaldivision. So the state’s voters’ defied logic and handed Gov. Scott Walker anothervictory, even thoug.. more
Nov 5, 2014 9:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Etiquette
In 2002, The Etiquette were nicely positioning themselves as Milwaukee’s answer to The Strokes. On the strength of Ages , a hyper-catchy EP that however accidentally coincided with the era’s rock revival, The Etiquette captured the more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
TimberRattle Davis wins single A home run derby
The single A All Star Game is happening in Fort Wayne this week and Brewer prospect and current T Rat Khris Davis rep-ed the team well by winning the Home Run Derby last night. Davis hit a total of 25 home runs over three rounds to take the titl.. more
Jun 23, 2010 12:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Fever Marlene w/ The Wildbirds, The Etiquette, Revision Text and Kyle Feerick
In these cash-strapped times, music programs are often among the first cut from schools. Thankfully for the Bonos of tomorrow, music education happens to be near and dear to the hearts of actual musicians, so there are usually plenty of more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Atomic Valentine
Atomic Records wasn't just a passive observer of the Milwaukee music scene—it actively shaped the scene. Tonight some of the bands shaped by Atomic return the favor to the soon-to-close record store and its owner, Rich Menning, with a,Today... more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Round Two
A lot has changed in the six years since The Etiquette released its only EP, very little o Ages ,Music Feature more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Bay View Bash
While staying true to its roots as a modest residential neighborhood, Bay View has over the last decade emerged as one of the Milwaukee’s most fashionable districts, as scores of young Milwaukeeans at,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aug. 14 - Aug. 20
Thursday, Aug. 14 Pontus, The Devil and Me, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Green Bay to Broadway
As I write this, the 4-3 Green Bay Packers are just an hour away from a more or less guaranteed victory against the 0-5 Buccaneers. As many easy games as they’ve had, they’re in the same division as one of the three best teams in the league, so G.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater