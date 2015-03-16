RSS

The Etiquette

onmusic_bleachathletixx.jpg.jpe

It’sbeen two and a half years since Max Holiday released his self-titled EP asYoung Holidays, a swift, four-song shot of jittery guitar-pop that seemed likethe type of thing he’d probably follow up in a couple of months, not a coupleof years. .. more

Mar 16, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

wisconsin-budget-scott-walker-955fa3c8a1a804c8.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin is lagging behind the nation’s recovery, supports a higherminimum wage and expanded BadgerCare enrollment, and is sick of politicaldivision. So the state’s voters’ defied logic and handed Gov. Scott Walker anothervictory, even thoug.. more

Nov 5, 2014 9:55 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

blogimage11383.jpe

In 2002, The Etiquette were nicely positioning themselves as Milwaukee’s answer to The Strokes. On the strength of Ages , a hyper-catchy EP that however accidentally coincided with the era’s rock revival, The Etiquette captured the more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The single A All Star Game is happening in Fort Wayne this week and Brewer prospect and current T Rat Khris Davis rep-ed the team well by winning the Home Run Derby last night. Davis hit a total of 25 home runs over three rounds to take the titl.. more

Jun 23, 2010 12:26 AM More Sports

blogimage10906.jpe

In these cash-strapped times, music programs are often among the first cut from schools. Thankfully for the Bonos of tomorrow, music education happens to be near and dear to the hearts of actual musicians, so there are usually plenty of more

May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5502.jpe

Atomic Records wasn't just a passive observer of the Milwaukee music scene—it actively shaped the scene. Tonight some of the bands shaped by Atomic return the favor to the soon-to-close record store and its owner, Rich Menning, with a,Today... more

Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4539.jpe

A lot has changed in the six years since The Etiquette released its only EP, very little o Ages ,Music Feature more

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage3648.jpe

While staying true to its roots as a modest residential neighborhood, Bay View has over the last decade emerged as one of the Milwaukee’s most fashionable districts, as scores of young Milwaukeeans at,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3269.jpe

Thursday, Aug. 14 Pontus, The Devil and Me, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

art3875nar.jpg.jpe

As I write this, the 4-3 Green Bay Packers are just an hour away from a more or less guaranteed victory against the 0-5 Buccaneers. As many easy games as they’ve had, they’re in the same division as one of the three best teams in the league, so G.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES