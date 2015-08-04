RSS
Eve 6
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: August 7-13
Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more
Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Eve 6
Best known for channeling their romantic angst in a pair of late-’90s alt-rock hits Club Soda No Ice, Vol. 2. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!