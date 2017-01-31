Ex-Offenders
Local Veterans Find Hope and Healing through the Arts
“I did part of that picture in the back of my van on some cardboard boxes,” said Willie Weaver-Bey of the painting that earned first place in a national veterans art competition. “And I did it with my finger. I didn’t use anything but my... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Support Ekistics on Saturday
OnSaturday, the new ex-offender advocacy group Ekistics will be holding afundraiser to celebrate the last day of Black History Month. Ekisticsis just getting off the ground, but it’s setting up an organization devoted tohelping offenders and.. more
Feb 26, 2015 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Support Returning Ex-Offenders at Saturday’s Ekistics’ Fundraiser
Nov 14, 2014 8:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Heroes of the Week: Genesis in Milwaukee Volunteers and Staff
Founded in 2009 by Arn Quakkelaar, the nonprofit Genesis in Milwaukee Inc. (2454 W. Lisbon Ave.) is a reintegration program for those returning to Milwaukee from prison more
Aug 6, 2014 12:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Community Meet and Greet with State and Local Representatives Tomorrow
Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more
May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Heroes of the Week: Project RETURN Volunteers
Project RETURN (Returning Ex-offenders To Urban Realities and Neighborhoods) has helped thousands of minimum-security prison ex-offenders successfully integrate more
Nov 15, 2013 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
A Green New Deal Now
If the right-wing chorus insists that the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is "Obama's Katrina," then let us hope the president will make the most of that slogan. The comparison between the utter failure of the Bush adminis... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Boy Who Would Be Shakespeare: A Tale of Forgery and Folly (Da Capo), by Doug Stewart
In 1795, a 19-year-old London law clerk presented his pretentious, social-climbing father with a gift, a deed signed by Shakespeare. The lad had forged the document with some skill, hoping to win his father’s favor. It worked. Soon enough, ... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Boris and Doris On the Town
Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE