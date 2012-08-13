Examined Life
Attendance Hasn't Been Great at the BMO Harris Pavilion
Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more
Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Year In Review Part Three: April through July
Intro Being a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as reg.. more
Aug 3, 2012 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers trade Kottaras, sign Quintero
With the emergence of Martin Maldonado both at the plate and defensively, George Kottaras had become rather irrelevant for the Brewers. When Jonathan Lucroy returned from the DL, it was Kottaras who was the odd man out and was DFA'd. (A move we we.. more
Jul 28, 2012 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Examined Life
Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Examined Life
Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Examined Life
Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, but Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that ,Tod... more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee