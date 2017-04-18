RSS

The Exclusive Company

Milwaukee stores go all in for Record Store Day, while Descendents, Chris Tucker and The Silversun Pickups swing through town. more

Apr 18, 2017 1:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Conceived as a national campaign to lure customers back to brick-and-mortar record with exclusive, limited edition releases, Record Store Day has evolved from a sales event into something more like a bona fide holiday in Milwaukee, where independe.. more

Apr 10, 2014 10:30 PM On Music

My Morning Jacket fans who have always wondered what Jim James' beard looks like up close, consider this your chance. The singer will appear at an in-store signing and meet-and-greet Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the East Side Exclusive Company in.. more

Apr 17, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

Its a story that has a shades of a Citizen Kane/Rashomon feel to it. Three sisters mourn the loss of their mother--each with distinctly different memories that seem to be in conflict. Kind of an interesting domestic drama. This coming May, Soulsti.. more

Dec 8, 2012 11:00 AM Theater

An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

If record stores are an endangered species, you'd never know it by shopping the Exclusive Co. This bustling, independent Wisconsin chain has the most expansive selection in the area, stocking rows of new and used CDs and records... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

Independent record shops in big cities like Chicago and New York reported strong sales and even long lines during the third annual Record Store Day on Saturday. In Milwaukee, things were a little more subduedthere didn't appear to be any risk of .. more

Apr 19, 2010 4:26 PM On Music

Since graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2006, Kasia Wisniewski’s career has been escalating at a steady pace. Scoring high in both academics and artistic vision helped her to earn multiple Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) a... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

The Exclusive Company 1669 N. Farwell Ave. 414-271-8590 5026 S. 74th St. 414-281-6644 Runners-up:Rus,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Luke Lavin's shop, Bull's Eye Records, is among the independent music stores that won't be celebrating Record Store Day this year. "I came to the decision to treat Record Store Day like Valentine's Day, as a made-up holiday that d.. more

Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

When Hank Williams died at the age of 29 he had released 61 songs. In spite of this relati The Health & Happiness Shows ,CD Reviews more

Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The localrestaurant Barossa, named after the Australian wine region of the samename, quietly closed its doors several months ago. With that clo,Dining Out more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

In advance of their $10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom later that evening, the Exclusive Company on 1669 N. Farwell Avenue will host a free performance from The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel on Wednesday, Nov. 18.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

