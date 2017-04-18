The Exclusive Company
This Week in Milwaukee: April 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee stores go all in for Record Store Day, while Descendents, Chris Tucker and The Silversun Pickups swing through town. more
Apr 18, 2017 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Here’s Milwaukee’s 2014 Record Store Day Lineup
Conceived as a national campaign to lure customers back to brick-and-mortar record with exclusive, limited edition releases, Record Store Day has evolved from a sales event into something more like a bona fide holiday in Milwaukee, where independe.. more
Apr 10, 2014 10:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jim James Will Sign Stuff at the Exclusive Company Thursday
My Morning Jacket fans who have always wondered what Jim James' beard looks like up close, consider this your chance. The singer will appear at an in-store signing and meet-and-greet Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the East Side Exclusive Company in.. more
Apr 17, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Auditions For Soulstice Theatre's MEMORY OF WATER
Its a story that has a shades of a Citizen Kane/Rashomon feel to it. Three sisters mourn the loss of their mother--each with distinctly different memories that seem to be in conflict. Kind of an interesting domestic drama. This coming May, Soulsti.. more
Dec 8, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sammy Goes Solo
An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature 1 Comments
Exclusive Company
If record stores are an endangered species, you'd never know it by shopping the Exclusive Co. This bustling, independent Wisconsin chain has the most expansive selection in the area, stocking rows of new and used CDs and records... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
The Record Store Day Hangover
Independent record shops in big cities like Chicago and New York reported strong sales and even long lines during the third annual Record Store Day on Saturday. In Milwaukee, things were a little more subduedthere didn't appear to be any risk of .. more
Apr 19, 2010 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kasia Wisniewski’s Bright Future in Fashion
Since graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2006, Kasia Wisniewski’s career has been escalating at a steady pace. Scoring high in both academics and artistic vision helped her to earn multiple Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) a... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Record Store
The Exclusive Company 1669 N. Farwell Ave. 414-271-8590 5026 S. 74th St. 414-281-6644 Runners-up:Rus,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
The Ugly Side of Record Store Day
Luke Lavin's shop, Bull's Eye Records, is among the independent music stores that won't be celebrating Record Store Day this year. "I came to the decision to treat Record Store Day like Valentine's Day, as a made-up holiday that d.. more
Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hank Williams
When Hank Williams died at the age of 29 he had released 61 songs. In spite of this relati The Health & Happiness Shows ,CD Reviews more
Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Eclectic International
The localrestaurant Barossa, named after the Australian wine region of the samename, quietly closed its doors several months ago. With that clo,Dining Out more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Radio Milwaukee to Broadcast Free Brendan Benson/Cory Chisel Performance
In advance of their $10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom later that evening, the Exclusive Company on 1669 N. Farwell Avenue will host a free performance from The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel on Wednesday, Nov. 18.. more
