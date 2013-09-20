Extreme Weather

RSS
Learning From a Thousand-Year Flood
Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:47 AM David Sirota News Features
How to Reach the Last 20%
There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more
Jan 11, 2013 1:08 PM David Sirota News Features
The Climate Bites Back
As a wildfire/flash flood cycle ravages the American heartland, "the climate bites back" may be... more
Aug 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 7 Comments
