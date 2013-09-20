RSS

Extreme Weather

Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:47 AM News Features

climate.jpg.jpe

There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more

Jan 11, 2013 1:08 PM News Features

blogimage19724.jpe

As a wildfire/flash flood cycle ravages the American heartland, "the climate bites back" may be... more

Aug 31, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES