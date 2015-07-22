Fable And The World Flat
Upcoming Gallery To Feature New Work From Artist Cbabi Bayoc'
Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more
Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Influenced: Matt Gorski on the Timelessness of J Dilla's "Donuts"
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.If you’ve been paying attention at all to Milwaukee music for the las,Music Feature more
Apr 4, 2014 3:34 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
The Fatty Acids w/ Fable & the World Flat and Dogs in Ecstasy @ Cactus Club
For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more
Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Faux Fir Go Global on ‘Fashionable Life’
By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more
Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Vic and Gab Open Their Hearts
As watershed cultural moments for music go, the mid-’00s Fox drama “The O.C.” probably won’t be remembered up there with The Beatles playing “Ed Sullivan” or the more
Jul 2, 2013 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Fable and the World Flat’s Second Phase
With age and experience, bands learn all sorts of hard lessons, but one of the hardest to grasp is also seemingly one of the most basic: Don’t take yourselves too seriously more
Jun 5, 2013 4:39 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Fielder or Braun for MVP?
Tom Verducci of SI thinks so. He's got Prince and Braun as #1 and #2 in his midseason ballot.Check out the whole thing here NL MVP1. Prince Fielder, Milwaukee2. Ryan Braun, Milwaukee3. Jose Reyes, New York4. Matt Kemp, Los Angeles5. Roy .. more
Jun 29, 2011 5:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mark Mallman w/ Revision Text, Fable And The World Flat
After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Local Music
Today’s line-up at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage, flaunts some of the most sonically adventurous indie-rock bands on this year’s Summerfest line-up. At 4:30 p.m., Canyons of Static share their sprawling, instrume more
Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A First Look at the cast of the Rep’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Every now and again, I’ll write something for blog or print that’s almost exclusively for my wife. Usually it’s a stray sentence or two, but this whole entry is written with her in mind. She’s a huge fan of Pride and Prejudice. Yesterday the Milwa.. more
Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
El Gordo and Fable & the World Flat
In a grand, noble experiment of sorts, this weekend WMSE is promoting an ambitious, four-day, multi-venue music package dubbed “MSE Fest.” Tickets are between 18 and 20 bucks and include access ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Savage and Soulful...
As Summerfest has grown, top-tier local acts haveincreasingly been shut out of the schedule by midlevel touring acts.Thankfully, this year the Cascio Groove Garage has picked up much of the slack,giving a home to some of ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Q&A With Director Wes Tank
On April 18th, Insurgent Theatre opens its short drama Cracks In The Floor as part of a double feature with Alchemist Theatre. Developed in the Insurgent Theatre Workshop, Cracks In The Floor has had a very experimental trip to the stage, which is.. more
Apr 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fable and the World Flat
"We aren’t a dance band, but we all like to dance,” drummer Mi Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins. ,Local Music more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music