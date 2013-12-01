RSS

Fabrice Luchini

When The Nation’s Jeremy Scahill began investigating civilian deaths in an off-the-books U.S. night raid in Afghanistan, the thread of clues led to a startling conclusion. A secretive military force reporting directly to the White House, th... more

Dec 1, 2013 6:49 PM Home Movies

Feminism was only a rumor in the Pujol household, where weasely husband Robert (Fabrice Luchini) rules the roost with the same cockeyed arrogance inflicted on the workers of his umbrella factory. The family business was actually begun by the ki.. more

May 14, 2011 1:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Pierre is downcast from the news. The professional dancer has just been told that he has a serious heart problem, which can only be addressed with a transplant; even then, the odds of success are equal to a coin toss. Afterward, Pierre (Romain D.. more

Mar 4, 2010 4:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6888.jpe

Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4993.jpe

Pat McCurdy plays a show at Shank Hall tonight at 9 p.m. It’s a safe bet that this popular Wisconsin musician/comedian, who sings from the perspective of a beer-loving Midwesterner, will work a little,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4703.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its annual production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas tonight with a A Cudahy Caroler Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Girl From Monaco begins as that familiar French export, the droll sex comedy, before turning down an entirely unexpected road. Set in the serene principality of Monaco, the pocketsize Riviera realm of Grace Kelly, the story concerns a high-p.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES