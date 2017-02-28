Fair Game
The Bomb That Closed the Grand Theater
Even though it now seems that some prettysignificant changes will be required to get the old Warner Theaterready for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the project continues to moveforward… a very good sign for local theater buffs. The theate.. more
Feb 28, 2017 6:49 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Absolutely, Fabulously Catty
Television shows have oftenserved as fodder for Hollywood producers seeking a storyline and cast ofcharacters on the strength of name recognition. However, it’s not a formulathat usually turns into box-office gold. For every.. more
Jul 22, 2016 12:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Natalie Portman took The Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Nina, a hard-working ballerina determined to grab her moment in the spotlight. Nina lives to please Thomas (Cassel), the ballet company's frequently scowling, sometimes more
Apr 7, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
MELT w/ The Demix
Tonight Mad Planet debuts its latest weekly event, MELT, an experimental electronic music series curated by the hard-edged Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix, who also headlines this first week. The series promises a mix of DJs, more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fair Game
The strange case of Valerie Plame was one of the most memorable episodes in the unraveling of President Bush’s Iraq strategy. Plame, a model-gorgeous secret agent, was exposed as a CIA operative by right-wing columnist Robert Novak after Vi... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Valerie Plame Wilson
The Marcus Center’s woman-centric Smart Talk Lecture Series has lined up some big n The New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee