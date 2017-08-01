RSS

Fair Wisconsin

trumpscoutsbyandreahanks.jpg.jpe

The Trump administration continued its attacks on LGBTQ rights last week, including a speech to the Boy Scouts of America that was a vulgar endorsement of his own self-serving code of misogyny, intimidation, greed and division. more

Aug 1, 2017 11:54 AM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov_voted.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin gay voter turnout more

Jan 6, 2015 8:42 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov_ido_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Hear Me Out

Fair Fun: Guests strolled the magically landscaped property of Jake Jones and Jeff Welk to celebrate the merger of Fair Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin at a “garden party for equality more

Sep 18, 2013 1:42 AM Around MKE

news1.jpg.jpe

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more

Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Theater

The new chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage2738.jpe

Last month, the CaliforniaSupreme Court struck down Proposition 22, a ballot referendum in which61% of the state’s residents voted that the word “marriage” should onlypertain to a union between a man and a woman. Since then, hundreds ofsame-sex c... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES