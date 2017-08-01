Fair Wisconsin
Another Week, Another Attack on LGBTQ Rights...Actually Several
The Trump administration continued its attacks on LGBTQ rights last week, including a speech to the Boy Scouts of America that was a vulgar endorsement of his own self-serving code of misogyny, intimidation, greed and division. more
Aug 1, 2017 11:54 AM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Don’t blame me, I voted…
Wisconsin gay voter turnout more
Jan 6, 2015 8:42 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘I do’
A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fair Fun: Guests strolled the magically landscaped property of Jake Jones and Jeff Welk to celebrate the merger of Fair Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin at a “garden party for equality more
Sep 18, 2013 1:42 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more
Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Auditions For Leading Ladies
A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more
Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
“We’re Ready to Run On Our Record”
The new chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
“I Do?” Oh No You Don’t
Last month, the CaliforniaSupreme Court struck down Proposition 22, a ballot referendum in which61% of the state’s residents voted that the word “marriage” should onlypertain to a union between a man and a woman. Since then, hundreds ofsame-sex c... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features