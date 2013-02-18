Farewell To Twilight
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Dark Was The Night
I'm going to be on FM 102.1's Indie Soundcheck program on Sunday evening at 11 p.m. chatting with Ryan Miller for a bit about the new charity compilation Dark Was The Night, a mostly wonderful, two-disc sequel to the seminal No Alternative CD that.. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Novel, Red Knife Lottery, Farewell to Twilight and Cougar Den
Summerfesthas long been the domain of bright, cheery music, not aphotic hardcore andgrinding metal, so it was a bit of a spectacle Thursday when the Cascio GrooveGarage host,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews