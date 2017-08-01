RSS

Fat Daddy'S

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:32 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthies.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers letter from a reader living with the roommate from hell, and plugs great events including D.I.X. Volleyball Tournament at Fat Daddy’s on Aug. 29, Black-Light Bash at Blue Lite on Aug. 29 and Showtune Sunday at This Is It on A... more

Aug 25, 2015 7:35 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

Let’s give thanks. Why not, damn it? It’s that time of year, after all. Let’s see…what am I thankful for? Uhm, I’m thankful for my wonderfully smart, attractive and kind readers. I’m thankful for the “How to more

Nov 25, 2014 9:28 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more

Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Hear Me Out

blogimage5835.jpe

All I can say is that the debates are going to be fun. Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson just got bustedagain.While Johnson officially “opposed” Obama’s stimulus package because he doesn’t think government should intervene in the free.. more

Sep 17, 2010 6:24 PM Daily Dose

Make your way down to Fat Daddy's on St. Patty's Day for $3 pints of Guinness, $2 shots of Jameson, and $3 bottles of bud and bud light aluminum. There is also a Walker's Point Pub Crawl that starts ,St. Patty's Day more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES